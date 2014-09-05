Gareth Maybin three behind at European Masters in Switzerland

Gareth Maybin remains well in contention at the European Masters in Switzerland after posting a second round of three-under-par 67 on Friday.

The Ballyclare man posted four birdies and one bogey in his second 18 holes to lie in a tie for fifth position on nine under, along with Offaly's Shane Lowry.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay leads on 12 under, with European Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson one behind after a 64.

Michael Hoey is seven under but Darren Clarke missed the cut despite a 66.

Hoey fired a 68, which included four birdies and two bogeys, and is joint 13th on the leaderboard at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Clarke began his second round in hugely impressive fashion with six birdies in his outward nine, but two bogeys in his inward nine saw him miss the cut by one shot.

Padraig Harrington on three under and Peter Lawrie on one under will both play the final two rounds this weekend.

Maybin, 33, lies 124th in the Race to Dubai standings and is currently some £27,000 behind the 110th spot which will secure a European Tour card for next season.