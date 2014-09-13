KLM Open: Romain Wattel takes three-shot lead after 64

KLM Open third round leaderboard -14 Romain Wattel (Fra) -11 Richie Ramsay (Sco) -10 Paul Casey (Eng) -9 Andy Sullivan (Eng) Peter Uihlein (US) Selected others: -8 Simon Dyson (Eng) -7 Edoardo Molinari (Ita) -5 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) -4 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa)

France's Romain Wattel will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after hitting a 64.

Overnight leader Pablo Larrazabal - who broke the course record with a 62 on Friday - could only manage a five-over-par 75 to slip back to five under, nine shots adrift of Wattel.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is three strokes behind Wattel on 11 under.

England's Paul Casey is a shot further back after matching Larrazabal's course record with a nine-birdie round of 62.

"Apparently I came quite close to shooting a 59 on the last," said Casey.

"The disappointment was making a bogey on the last, not in missing out on a 59. Becoming a father just a few days ago, I'll be honest and say this probably isn't the most important thing right now."

Wattel managed seven birdies and would have been even further ahead if he had not dropped a shot at the par-three 17th, only his third bogey this week at the Kennemer Golf Club in the Netherlands.

The Frenchman, seeking his maiden European Tour title, said: "I am not in the top 100 in the world so I can't play the best tournaments like the majors and WGC events, so I am just trying to improve my game week after week.

"Even if I don't win tomorrow it's not a big deal, it will have been a good week for me."

England's Andy Sullivan shares fourth place on nine under after an eagle three at the 12th.

However, it was a day to forget for Spaniard Larrazabal, who managed a quadruple bogey seven at the eighth and a double bogey at the 11th - the same hole Ramsay had hit a hole in one on Friday - as he faded from contention.