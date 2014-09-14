Darren Clarke 18 behind winner Paul Casey at KLM Open after 74

Darren Clarke had four birdies and four bogeys in addition to his quadruple bogey in his round on Sunday

Darren Clarke finished 18 shots behind winner Paul Casey at the KLM Open after firing a closing 74 which included a quadruple bogey nine at the seventh.

Clarke went into the final round 14 behind leader Romain Wattel but his hopes of moving up the field were ended by his nine as he finished four over.

Padraig Harrington [67] and Shane Lowry [69] were the leading Irishmen in a share of 28th spot on five under.

Simon Thornton [67] finished on one under with Damien McGrane on five over.

McGrane's closing 73 left him a stroke behind Clarke.

Frenchman Wattel, chasing a first European Tour victory, led by three shots overnight but his challenge faded as he stumbled to a closing 74.

Casey, who fired a 62 on Saturday, continued his impressive form with a closing 66 which left him a stroke ahead of another Englishman Simon Dyson.

Another Englishman Andy Sullivan was in third place on 12 under.