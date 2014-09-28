Europe win the 2014 Ryder Cup
COMPLETE SCORES AND PLAYER POINTS TOTALS
Sunday
Singles scores
|Europe
|Score
|USA
|Graeme McDowell
|Europe win 2&1
|Jordan Spieth
|Henrik Stenson
|USA win 1UP
|Patrick Reed
|Rory McIlroy
|Europe win 5&4
|Rickie Fowler
|Justin Rose
|A/S
|Hunter Mahan
|Stephen Gallacher
|USA win 3&1
|Phil Mickelson
|Martin Kaymer
|Europe win 4&2
|Bubba Watson
|Thomas Bjorn
|USA win 4&3
|Matt Kuchar
|Sergio Garcia
|Europe win 1UP
|Jim Furyk
|Ian Poulter
|A/S
|Webb Simpson
|Jamie Donaldson
|Europe win 4&3
|Keegan Bradley
|Lee Westwood
|USA win 3&2
|Jimmy Walker
|Victor Dubuisson
|A/S
|Zach Johnson
|16½
|Overall
|11½
|6½
|Session
|5½
Saturday
Afternoon foursomes results
|Europe
|Score
|USA
|Donaldson & Westwood
|Europe win 2&1
|Johnson & Kuchar
|Kaymer & Rose
|A/S
|Spieth & Reed
|Garcia & McIlroy
|Europe win 3&2
|Furyk & Mahan
|Dubuisson & McDowell
|Europe win 5&4
|Walker & Fowler
|10
|Overall
|6
|3½
|Session
|½
Morning fourballs results
|Europe
|Score
|USA
|Rose & Stenson
|Europe win 3&2
|Watson & Kuchar
|Donaldson & Westwood
|USA win 4&3
|Furyk & Mahan
|Bjorn & Kaymer
|USA win 5&3
|Reed & Spieth
|McIlroy & Poulter
|A/S
|Walker & Fowler
|6½
|Overall
|5½
|1½
|Session
|2½
Friday
Afternoon foursomes results
|Europe
|Score
|USA
|Donaldson & Westwood
|Europe win 2UP
|Furyk & Kuchar
|Rose & Stenson
|Europe win 2&1
|Mahan & Johnson
|McIlroy & Garcia
|A/S
|Walker & Fowler
|Dubuisson & McDowell
|Europe win 3&2
|Mickelson & Bradley
|5
|Overall
|3
|3½
|Session
|½
Morning fourballs results
|Europe
|Score
|USA
|Rose & Stenson
|Europe win 5&4
|Watson & Simpson
|Bjorn & Kaymer
|A/S
|Fowler & Walker
|Gallacher & Poulter
|USA win 5&4
|Spieth & Reed
|Garcia & McIlroy
|USA win 1UP
|Bradley & Mickelson
|1½
|Overall
|2½
|1½
|Session
|2½
2014 player records
Europe
|Name
|Age
|Country
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Total Points
|Rory McIlroy
|25
|Northern Ireland
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Henrik Stenson
|38
|Sweden
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|34
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|2½
|Justin Rose
|34
|England
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Martin Kaymer
|29
|Germany
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Thomas Bjorn
|43
|Denmark
|0
|1
|2
|½
|Victor Dubuisson
|24
|France
|2
|1
|0
|2½
|Jamie Donaldson
|38
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Graeme McDowell
|35
|Northern Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Stephen Gallacher +
|39
|Scotland
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ian Poulter +
|38
|England
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Lee Westwood +
|41
|England
|2
|0
|2
|2
+ = captain's pick
Apps = Appearances at a Ryder Cup
USA
|Name
|Age
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Total Points
|Bubba Watson
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Rickie Fowler
|25
|0
|3
|2
|1½
|Jim Furyk
|44
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Jimmy Walker
|35
|1
|3
|1
|2½
|Phil Mickelson
|44
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Matt Kuchar
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|21
|2
|1
|1
|2½
|Patrick Reed
|24
|3
|1
|0
|3½
|Zach Johnson
|38
|0
|1
|2
|½
|Keegan Bradley +
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Webb Simpson +
|29
|0
|1
|1
|½
|Hunter Mahan +
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1½
+ = captain's pick