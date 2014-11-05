European Tour: George O'Grady steps down as chief executive

George O'Grady played a key part in helping golf be reinstated as an Olympic sport for Rio 2016

The European Tour is looking for a new chief executive after George O'Grady announced he is leaving the role.

O'Grady, who has been with the Tour for over 40 years, will remain in position until his successor is appointed.

The 65-year-old has been chief executive of the Tour, which runs the three leading men's professional golf circuits in Europe, since 2005.

O'Grady will now take up a presidential role to represent the Tour through the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He was instrumental in helping golf be reinstated as an Olympic sport for the first time in 112 years, and has also overseen the significant growth of The Ryder Cup.