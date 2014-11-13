Michael Hoey shoots disastrous 82 in Turkish Open

Michael Hoey completed an opening round of 65 on Friday morning in Portugal

Michael Hoey carded a hugely disappointing opening round of 10-over-par 82 at the Turkish Open on Thursday.

The Belfast player posted two birdies, four bogeys and four double bogeys in his first 18 holes and lies joint bottom of the field in joint 77th.

Hoey began the tournament in 51st place in the Race to Dubai standings, with the DP World Tour Championship finale in the United Arab Emirates to come.

Darren Clarke is tied 64th on three over following a round of 75.

The Dungannon man recorded two birdies and five bogeys at Antalya.

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez carded a nine-under 63 and leads by one shot from England's Ian Poulter.