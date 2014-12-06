BBC Sport - Baboon chases Luke Donald on golf course during Nedbank Challenge

Watch Luke Donald evading a charging baboon during the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

Donald, 36, shot a nine-under-par 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round at Sun City.

But the Englishman's greatest challenge came when he was forced to dodge the South African wildlife after a warning from playing partner Shane Lowry.

Footage courtesy of European Tour Productions.

Top Stories