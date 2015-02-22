Ryder Cup: Europe captain Darren Clarke relishing challenge

Media playback is not supported on this device Darren Clarke is delighted to have been selected as Ryder Cup captain

Darren Clarke says winning the Ryder Cup four times as a player will stand him in good stead as he prepares to captain Europe in the United States.

A five-man panel selected 46-year-old Clarke to captain holders Europe in the 2016 competition at Hazeltine.

"It's certainly going to present a few different challenges," Clarke told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"Being part of any Ryder Cup is invaluable. But being part of the winning team is more special."

Seve Ballesteros, Sam Torrance, Bernhard Langer and Ian Woosnam were Europe's captains when Clarke helped win the trophy in 1997, 2002, 2004 and 2006.

"I like to think some of the experiences will stand me in good stead," added the Northern Irishman.

The moment Europe retained the Ryder Cup

"It was learning not just from Seve but from all of them. It's a huge skill to man-manage.

"You've got to try to get the best out of each player - you're there as a team, you're there as a unit.

"You have 12 guys thrown together every couple of years. To figure out what makes each guy tick and how to blend them in with each other is one of the challenges that lies ahead."

Europe have beaten the United States on five of the last six occasions, and Clarke is looking forward to continuing the run of success.

"America is a tough place to go and play but I'm sure whoever makes the team will be well up for the challenge," he said.

"The Americans are smarting and will want to win hard."

Asked about his possible team, Clarke added: "If the team is made up from the majority of the last successful Gleneagles team, I know so many of those guys so well.

"It's a young team so I would expect quite a few of the same guys to be there again.

"I've known those guys a long time, I've played with them in tournaments all over the world so I know a lot of the potential players already."