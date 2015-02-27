Gareth Maybin and Darren Clarke miss cut at Joburg Open

Gareth Maybin lost his European Tour card at the end of last season

Northern Ireland pair Gareth Maybin and Gareth Maybin have missed the halfway cut at the Joburg Open in South Africa.

Ballyclare player Maybin carded a two-over-par 73 on the West Course to finish on one under, which was three shots shy of the cut mark.

European Ryder Cup captain Clarke shot 72 on the same course and ended his challenge on one over.

Ireland's Kevin Phelan is eight under while South African Wallie Coetsee leads by a shot on 12 under.

Phelan posted a four-under-par 68 on the East Course while Peter Lawrie missed the cut by a shot after a 74 at the same venue left him on three under.

Maybin has reduced starts on the main European Tour this season after losing his tour card at the end of last season.

The Joburg Open is part of the qualifying series for The Open, with three players who are not already exempt, and who finish in the top 10, securing places for The Open Championship at St Andrews in July.