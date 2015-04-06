Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lincicome (centre) shot a 72, 68, 70 and 69 in her four rounds

ANA Inspiration final scores (US unless stated) -9 B Lincicome, S Lewis; -8 M Pressel; -7 C Ciganda (Spa), A Nordqvist (Swe), SY Kim (Kor); -6 L Thompson Selected others: -5 S Pettersen (Nor); -4 I Park (Kor), C Matthew (Sco); -3 S Meadow (NI); -2 C Hull (Eng); -1 K Webb (Aus); +4 J Ewart-Shadoff (Eng).

Brittany Lincicome won her second major by defeating fellow American Stacy Lewis on the third play-off hole at the ANA Inspiration tournament.

Lincicome, 29, eagled the 72nd hole to finish on nine under and set up a play-off with the two-time major winner.

Morgan Pressel, also of the United States, finished on eight under, while South Korea's Kim Sei-Young, the overnight leader, was tied for fourth.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew finished five shots back in tied 11th.

"Super emotional," said Lincicome, who won the same event in 2009. "I'm standing here, physically shaking like a leaf still. It's over and I'm still shaking."

Of her eagle, reminiscent of one she holed at the last six years ago, she added: "It took the same slope like it did in 2009, which is pretty crazy.

"To roll down to almost the same spot it was in 2009 is really crazy. Today just must have been my day."

Seventeen-year-old world number one Lydia Ko, who on Thursday equalled the LPGA Tour record of 29 consecutive under-par rounds, shot a 73 to finish in a tie for 51st on three over.