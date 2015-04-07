Masters 2015 pairings and tee times: McIlroy with Mickelson

From the section

Rory McIlroy's best finish at Augusta came last year when he was eighth

Masters 2015 Venue: Augusta, Georgia Dates: 9-12 April Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. TV highlights of rounds one and two followed by BBC Two live coverage of Saturday and Sunday. Follow live updates of every round on the BBC Sport website from 9-12 April. Read full details here

World number one Rory McIlroy will be paired with three-time champion Phil Mickelson and Ryan Moore for the first two rounds of the Masters.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, 25, will begin his campaign to complete a career Grand Slam at 15:41 BST on Thursday.

Tiger Woods, seeking a 15th major, will play the first 36 holes at Augusta National with fellow American Jimmy Walker and Wales's Jamie Donaldson.

Defending champion Bubba Watson is paired with Justin Rose and Gunn Yang.

Tee-off times and pairings for Thursday's first round and Friday's second round

(all players US unless stated; all times BST; a=amateur)

12:45 (Thurs), 15:52 (Fri): Charley Hoffman, Brian Harman

12:56, 16:03: Larry Mize, Danny Willett (Eng), (a) Byron Meth

13:07, 16:14: Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Camilo Villegas (Col)

13:18, 16:25: Mike Weir (Can), Ben Crane, (a) Corey Conners (Can)

13:29, 16:36: Vijay Singh (Fij), Russell Henley, Darren Clarke (NI)

13:40, 16:47: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Brendon Todd, Kevin Na (Kor)

13:51, 17:09: Jonas Blixt (Swe), Kevin Streelman, Stephen Gallacher (Sco)

14:02, 17:20: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter (Eng)

14:13, 17:31: Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)

14:24, 17:42: Bubba Watson, Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Gunn Yang (Kor)

14:35, 17:53: Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson, (a) Antonio Murdaca (Aus)

15:19, 18:26: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Paul Casey (Eng)

15:30, 18:37: Charl Schwartzel (SA), Joost Luiten (Ned), Sangmoon Bae (Kor)

15:41, 18:48: Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy (NI), Ryan Moore

15:52, 18:59: J. B. Holmes, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Brandt Snedeker

16:03, 12:45: Ian Woosnam (Wal), Erik Compton, Marc Leishman (Aus)

16:14, 12:56: Trevor Immelman (SA), Kevin Stadler, (a) Scott Harvey

16:25, 13:07: Ben Martin, Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale

16:36, 13:18: Sandy Lyle (Sco), Seung-Yul Noh (Kor), (a) Bradley Neil (Sco)

16:47, 13:29: Bernhard Langer (Ger), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Geoff Ogilvy (Aus)

17:09, 13:40: Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els (SA)

17:20, 13:51: Angel Cabrera (Arg), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), (a) Matias Dominguez (Chi)

17:31, 14:02: Mark O'Meara, Chris Kirk, Shane Lowry (Ire)

17:42, 14:13: Padraig Harrington (Ire), Ryan Palmer, Thomas Bjorn (Den)

17:53, 14:24: James Hahn (Kor), Mikko Ilonen (Fin), Hunter Mahan

18:04, 14:35: Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell (NI)

18:15, 14:57: Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Billy Horschel

18:26, 15:08: Fred Couples, Branden Grace (SA), Thongchai Jaidee (Thai)

18:37, 15:19: Luke Donald (Eng), Victor Dubuisson (Fra), John Senden (Aus)

18:48, 15:30: Tiger Woods, Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Jimmy Walker

18:59, 15:41: Jason Day (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Rickie Fowler