Masters 2015: Sunday's tee-off times at Augusta
|Venue: Augusta, Georgia Dates: 9-12 April
Sunday's final-round groupings
(all times BST)
15:00 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)
15:10 Darren Clarke (NI), Vijay Singh (Fij)
15:20 Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Graeme McDowell (NI)
15:30 Erik Compton (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind)
15:40 Jason Dufner (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
15:50 Mark O'Meara (US), Steve Stricker (US)
16:00 Keegan Bradley (US), Danny Willett (Eng)
16:10 Ryaan Palmer (US), Matt Kuchar (US)
16:20 Chris Kirk (US), Geoff Ogilvy (Aus)
16:30 Morgan Hoffmann (US), John Senden (Aus)
16:50 Patrick Reed (US), Sangmoon Bae (Kor)
17:00 Webb Simpson (US), Seung-yul Noh (Kor)
17:10 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Brooks Koepka (US)
17:20 Adam Scott (Aus), Lee Westwood (Eng)
17:30 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Bubba Watson (US)
17:40 Cameron Tringale (US), Rickie Fowler (US)
17:50 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Ernie Els (SA)
18:00 Russell Henley (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA)
18:10 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Ryan Moore (US)
18:30 Bill Haas (US), Hunter Mahan (US)
18:40 Jason Day (Aus), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)
18:50 Zach Johnson (US), Jonas Blixt (Swe)
19:00 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng)
19:10 Dustin Johnson (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
19:20 Kevin Streelman (US), Kevin Na (US)
19:30 Rory McIlroy (NI), Tiger Woods (US)
19:40 Phil Mickelson (US), Charley Hoffman (US)
19:50 Jordan Spieth (US), Justin Rose (Eng)