Gallacher was four over for the day at the end of his second round

Stephen Gallacher missed the cut at the Masters after shooting a second round 76 at Augusta.

The Scot, 40, started the day one under par but slid down the leaderboard to miss the weekend by a stroke on his second visit to the tournament.

Just as he did on Thursday, Gallacher opened with a bogey.

He recovered with a birdie at the second but dropped shots at five more holes before his next birdie at the 14th and finished with four pars.

The other Scots in action, Sandy Lyle and Bradley Neil, were six over and 13 over, respectively, after completing their second rounds.

Teenager Amateur champion Neil carded rounds of 78 and 79, although he did at least sign off in style with a birdie on the 18th.

"It was a great learning experience but very tough," he said after playing with 1988 Masters winner Lyle.

"Every time you get to play with the world's best you'll take something away. This is where I want to be in a few years time. I just need to keep working harder.

"I've prepared well for this but this shows it's not been enough. Sandy was great. Putting is one of the best parts of my game but I struggled with it and he pointed something out and I'll take that on board.

"I'm very jealous of him, he gets to come back here every year. That's something I want to do in the future. I think I'm good enough to get back here, I think I have the game to do that."

American Jordan Spieth is five shots clear on 14 under par after his second-round 66, a new record midway score.