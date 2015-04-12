Masters 2015: Rose cuts Spieth's lead at Masters

Third round leaderboard -16 J Spieth (US); -12 J Rose (Eng); -11 P Mickelson (US); -10 C Hoffman (US). Selected others: -6 R McIlroy (NI), T Woods (US); -5 P Casey (Eng); -1 B Watson (US) Full leaderboard

Justin Rose says he will lean on the lessons of his 2013 US Open win as he hunts down overnight leader Jordan Spieth on the Masters' final afternoon.

The Englishman produced five birdies in his last six holes to finish on 12 under and cut Spieth's lead to four.

Rose said: "I remember being patient and very focused - not getting ahead of myself and not being scared to lose.

"You've got to make committed, aggressive swings under pressure, and that's what I'm going to do on Sunday."

Local darling Phil Mickelson is one shot further back as he seeks to win his fourth Green Jacket while world number one Rory McIlroy and multiple champion Tiger Woods are a further five shots adrift.

Rose, who at one stage was 10 shots adrift of Spieth, added: "To finish like I did gives me a lot of momentum.

"Jordan is playing flawless golf right now and it is a big lead, but Augusta has a habit of throwing things up on the back nine."

Leader blocking out lead

Spieth appeared untroubled for much of the day by the pressures of closing in on his debut major win, only to double-bogey the 17th as Rose birdied the last.

Spieth sets record despite late stumble

He also hit a wayward approach to the right of the 18th green but superbly kept his composure to get up and down to make par.

But with a record score through 54 holes at the Masters he remains in prime position to become the second youngest man in history to win the title.

"If you'd told me I was going to make seven birdies on Saturday, when it's meant to be harder, I'd have called you crazy," said Spieth. "With a lead you want to limit the mistakes which I didn't do so well but I ground it out.

"I'm not going to think about being in the lead - I've got two major champions behind me and it's not going to be easy but I'm in a position I'm happy with."

Lefty sees dream Sunday

Three-time champion Mickelson had led the pursuit for much of an enthralling penultimate day, with conditions perfect for low-scoring golf.

Roared on by the partisan crowds he rode the momentum with four birdies on the front nine, and despite a dropped shot on the penultimate hole will believe he can once again produce a blistering final round to steal the trophy away from his young compatriot.

The 44-year-old said: "This is the best scenario you can ask for as a professional golfer - you dream of playing late in the afternoon at Augusta and having an opportunity to win.

"If I can play a good front nine, and that is my goal, I can hopefully be in contention on the back nine."

Big names 10 shots back

Woods dazzled on the front nine to be four under for the day by the turn before hooking a wild tee shot - letting go of his club in the process - on 13 where he would recover to make birdie and delight onlookers by punching the air.

His momentum slowed on the back nine but the 14-time major winner believes he is starting to get his "feel" back and still holds some hope of an unlikely fight back on Sunday.

"You just never know," said Woods. "That's the thing about this golf course. We don't know what the committee is going to do. If they're going to give us some accessible, easy eagle pins or tuck them and make this golf course difficult."

Like Woods, McIlroy reached the turn in 32, eight shots better off than his effort in round two which hurt his score for the week.

"I'm going to need something basically around 61, 62 to have a real chance," said McIlroy. "I'm not sure that's going to happen but we'll see."