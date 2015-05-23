PGA Championship: McDowell and Clarke fail to make ground at PGA

Graeme McDowell won the US Open in 2010

Northern Ireland pair Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke failed to make up any ground on the leaders in their third round at the PGA Championship.

McDowell carded a level-par 72 to lie in a tie for 61st position on one over, while Clarke posted a three-over 75 and is three shots further back.

The duo had posted opening rounds of 74 and 71 to lie on the cut mark.

Shane Lowry is the best placed Irishman on eight under, six behind leaders Hun Byeong An and Francesco Molinari.

Former Irish Open winner Lowry produced a fine 67 and is in seventh place going into Sunday's final round at Wentworth.

Peter Lawrie is level par after firing a 72 on Saturday, but a disappointing 77 left Damien McGrane at the tail end of the field on five over.

McDowell recorded four birdies and four bogeys on his card while Clarke's round included four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey six at the eighth.

World number one Rory McIlroy and compatriot Michael Hoey both missed the cut.

The two third-round leaders enjoy a two-shot advantage over Thongchai Jaidee from Thailand, with Tommy Fleetwood 11 under and Miguel Angel Jimenez, who registered a hole-in-one, fifth on 10 under.