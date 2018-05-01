England's Tommy Fleetwood makes a two-shot albatross at the par-five fourth during the third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 24-year-old from Southport holed his second shot from 195 yards with a seven iron on the 552-yard par-five to record only the third albatross in the history of the event.

Fleetwood finished on 11-under-par, three shots behind joint leaders Byeong-hun An and Francesco Molinari.

Available to UK users only.