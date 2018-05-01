South Korea's Byeong-hun An shoots a seven-under-par final round of 65 to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 23-year-old birdied five holes and eagled the par-five 12th to win the event by six shots from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Thongchai Jaidee.

Victory qualifies An for the next three Open Championships and the 833,333 euros prize money more than doubles the amount he has won on the European Tour to date.