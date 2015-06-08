Manulife Classic: Charley Hull 11th as Suzann Pettersen wins

Charley Hull won the European Tour Order of Merit in 2014

Manulife LPGA Classic final round leaderboard -22 S Pettersen (Nor); -21 B Lang (US); -18 M Uribe (Col); -16 M Lee (NZ), S Ryu (Kor), J Concolino (US), C Kerr (US); Selected: -13 C Hull (Eng); -12 C Matthew (Sco)

Briton Charley Hull warmed up for this week's Women's PGA Championship by finishing tied for 11th place at the Manulife Classic in Ontario.

Hull, 19, hit a final round 69 to end on 13 under, nine shots back from the winner - Norway's Suzann Pettersen.

Hull has never played in the Women's PGA but is set to make her debut at the Westchester Country Club in New York.

The second major of the year starts on Thursday with South Korean Inbee Park going for a hat-trick of wins.