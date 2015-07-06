Holly Aitchison hoping for US Women's Open 'springboard'

Aitchison, who started playing golf at the age of 11, usually plays on the Ladies European Tour

Holly Aitchison hopes she can use her first appearance at the US Women's Open this month as a learning experience.

The tournament, which takes place at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, starts on 9 July.

"I just want to enjoy the experience as much as possible and learn from it," the 28-year-old Goodwood professional told BBC Sussex.

"Making the cut would be quite a big achievement. Hopefully it can be a springboard for the rest of the year."

Aitchison, who usually plays on the Ladies European Tour, added: "It's going to be a world-class field.

"I've played in British Opens before and it'll be on par with that. I know I can compete in them."

Aitchison expects the course to be very different from Chambers Bay in Washington - the venue for the men's US Open last month - which was criticised by players for its poor putting surfaces.

Aitchison eyes consistent US Open

"I have looked at Lancaster on the internet and I'm happy to say it looks nothing like Chambers Bay," she said.

"I think it'll be a well-manicured course. I imagine the rough will be thick and it will be a typical USGA set-up course.

"I'm pretty accurate off the tee. It's then just getting my iron shots as close as possible to the green and getting the putter working."

Aitchison qualified for the tournament after carding a four-under par total of 140 at The Buckinghamshire Golf Club in May.

Meanwhile, Aitchinson has one secret weapon for her appearance in Pennsylvania: her boyfriend, who will be caddying for her.

"That should be a good one," she said.

"He's caddied in a couple of Majors for the ladies, so I'm hoping to draw on a bit of his experience."