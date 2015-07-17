BBC Sport - The Open 2015: Danny Willett takes lead on day two
Willett Open's clubhouse leader
- From the section Golf
Britain's Danny Willett has the clubhouse lead in The Open after a second round three-under-par 69 moves him to a nine under total at St Andrews.
The former amateur world number one went out in 33, before coming back in par to lead the field.
American Dustin Johnson is also tied at the top of the leaderboard as he plays his second round of the tournament.
