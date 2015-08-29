The Barclays: Jason Day and Sangmoon Bae tied for lead
|The Barclays second-round leaderboard
|-11: J Day (Aus), S Bae (Kor); -10: B Watson (US); -9: R Palmer (US), Z Johnson (US), H Stenson (Swe) Selected others:-6: R Knox (Sco); -5: J Rose (Eng); -4: L Donald (Eng), J Furyk (US), -3: D Johnson (US); -2: P Mickelson (US); +1: P Casey (Eng); +4: L Westwood (Eng)
US PGA winner Jason Day shares the lead with Sangmoon Bae going into the final round of the Barclays in New Jersey.
Australian Day and South Korea's Bae shot seven-under 63s to sit 11 under and a stroke clear of Bubba Watson.
Open champion Zach Johnson, fellow American Ryan Palmer and Swede Henrik Stenson are a shot further back.
Scotland's Russell Knox is six under while England's Justin Rose carded a 63 to move to five under, as he continued to recover from his opening-round 77.
Masters and US Open champion Jordan Spieth failed to make the cut on Friday.
The Barclays marks the start of the PGA Tour's four-tournament play-off series.