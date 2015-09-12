Arglass player Cormac Sharvin is delighted as he and Scottish partner Jack McDonald clinch an impressive 5&4 opening foursomes win over Jordan Niebrugge and Robby Shelton at the Walker Cup.

Sharvin sealed victory by holing a 25-foot putt on the 14th green at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"We gelled really well. Jack holed an 18 footer at the 13th and then I rolled in that putt from off the green to finish it off," said Sharvin, who like McDonald is a student at the University of Stirling.