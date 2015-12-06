Stephanie Meadow misses out on LPGA card at Tour School

NI's Stephanie Meadow finished third on her professional debut at last year's US Women's Open

Northern Ireland player Stephanie Meadow's hopes of earning a LPGA card for 2016 were dashed at the Tour School in Florida on Saturday.

The Jordanstown native's three-over-par 75 on Saturday saw her miss the fourth-round cut by three strokes as she finished on six over.

Meadow has endured the most difficult of years following the death of her beloved father Robert in May.

She missed a number of events after his death before returning to the tour.

Meadow received much sympathy from her fellow players after her bereavement and she was recognised at the recent LPGA annual awards.

The Northern Ireland women was handed the Heather Farr Perseverance Award which goes to the LPGA player who through "hard work and dedication and love of the game of golf has demonstrated determination and perseverance on the road to fulfilling her goals".

Former British Amateur champion Meadow finished a sensational third on her professional debut at last year's US Open at Pinehurst.

Despite her outstanding US Open performance at Pinehurst a year ago, Meadow missed out on a full tour card for 2015 after a play-off defeat at the qualifying school.

That has meant reduced LPGA opportunities this year and Meadow has travelled to several events as a reserve only to be denied a place in the field.

China's Simin Feng shot a 69 on Saturday to take a five-shot lead in the qualifying school on 15 under par.

The top 20 finishers Sunday will earn full LPGA Tour cards with those occupying 21st to 45th positions handed the conditional status which Meadow had in 2015.