Ian Poulter carded one bogey, one birdie and 16 pars in the final round

Puerto Rico Open -12 Finau (US) (won on play-off), Marino (US); -11 Cazaubon (Mex), Poulter (Eng); -10 Brown (US), Romero (Arg), Taylor (Can); -9 Baddeley (Aus), Campos (US), Mackenzie (US). Final leaderboard external-link

Ian Poulter failed to convert his overnight lead into victory at the Puerto Rico Open, finishing tied third behind Tony Finau and Steve Marino.

The Englishman, who has not won a PGA Tour title since 2012, carded a level-par 72 in the final round.

That left him one off the leaders, who were separated by a play-off - American Finau beating his compatriot Marino with three successive birdies.

"It's slightly disappointing," said Poulter, 40.

"I'm continuing to work on the game to try and improve and I know if I rectify a couple of poor shots then my game will improve.

"Obviously, hitting shots slightly too far right at certain times is costly."