Donaldson was sidelined earlier in the year after suffering a hand injury while using a chainsaw

Houston Open second-round leaderboard -10 C Hoffman (US); -9 J Lovemark (US); -8 C Reavie (US), D Johnson (US) -7 W Mackenzie (US), R Castro (US), J Donaldson (Wal) Selected others: -5 Laird (Sco), R Fowler (US); -4 J Spieth (US), P Mickelson (US); Level G Owen (Eng); +1 S Lowry(Ire); +4 L Westwood; +7 P Harrington (Ire)

Welshman Jamie Donaldson is three shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the weather-affected Houston Open.

The 40-year-old Ryder Cup player was one of 27 players who had to finish their second rounds on Saturday after thunderstorms caused a 90-minute delay to the start of Friday's play.

Donaldson had three holes to complete but dropped a shot and returned a 68.

Charley Hoffman, who finished his round of 70 with a bogey on Friday, leads at 10 under, one clear of Jamie Lovemark.

Donaldson had climbed 29 places up the leaderboard after seven birdies in the 15 holes he was able to play before bad light curtailed Friday's action at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Scotland's Martin Laird had two holes to finish and also dropped one shot to slip to five under.

World number two Jordan Spieth is six shots back in a share of 21st after a 73.

Players from level par down missed the cut, including Englishman Greg Owen and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington.

