Bristol golfer Chris Wood says he has changed as a player since he last appeared at the Masters in 2010.

Wood, 28, will play in the first major of the calendar year for only the second time in his career on Thursday and has been paired with America's Webb Simpson and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

"I'm six years more established as a pro now," Wood told BBC Points West. "Mentally, going there last time, I went there a little bit as a golf fan. I'm over that side of it now."