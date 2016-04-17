Spanish Open: Andrew Johnston claims first European Tour win

Johnston is an Arsenal fan, according to his biography on the European Tour website

Spanish Open final standings +1 A Johnston (Eng); +2 J Luiten (Ned); +3 S Garcia (Spa); +4 S Kjeldsen (Den), J Morrison (Eng); +5 R Fisher (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), A Noren (Swe); +6 C Lee (Sco)

England's Andrew Johnston won his first European Tour title with victory by one shot at the Spanish Open in Valderrama.

The 27-year-old was one over for the tournament after a final-round 70, with Joost Luiten a shot behind and Sergio Garcia finishing on three over.

Tournament host Garcia produced the best round of the final day with 67 but missed from 10 feet for an eagle on the 17th and bogeyed the last.

"It's great, I'm so happy with the way I played," said Johnston.

"I drove the ball well all week, chipped and putted pretty well but struggled a bit with my irons the first three days.

"I just kept going and digging in and found something on the fourth.

"I hit one four iron as a lay-up and hit it straight out of the middle and was like 'OK, there you go, that's the feeling', and I managed to keep that going the whole way through."

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale was following Sergio Garcia around during the final round

Overnight leader Michael Lorenzo-Vera quickly dropped down the standings before two-time major winner Martin Kaymer and playing partner Luiten had spells at the top of the standings.

However, they fell away and Johnston made up for a three-putt bogey on the 14th with a birdie from 20 feet on the 16th on the way to victory.

