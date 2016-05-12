Buick Championship: Britain's Melissa Reid and Becky Morgan share lead

  • From the section Golf
Britain's Becky Morgan
Becky Morgan has amassed millions in prize money during a 15-year career
Buick Championship first round leaderboard
-4: N Garcia (SA), M Reid (Eng), B Morgan (Wal); -3: T-L Yang (Chn), B Allen (US), J Yifan (Chn), L Young (Eng), N-Y Choi (Kor), L Boqvist (Swe), S L Bregman (SA), M Verchenova (Rus)
Selected others: -2 G Hall (Eng); E - F Parker (Eng), E Givens (Eng); +1: C Booth (Sco); +2 T Johnson (Eng); +3: K Walker (Eng), H Burke (Eng); +4: S Watson (Sco), P Pretswell (Sco); +9: R Hudson (Eng)

Britain's Melissa Reid and Becky Morgan are among three players who share the lead at the Buick Championship after the first round.

Derby-born Reid, 28, and 41-year-old Morgan, from Abergavenny, Wales, both hit four-under-par rounds of 68 in Shanghai, China.

Reid carded seven birdies and three bogeys, while Morgan holed five birdies in the back nine.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia also posted 68.

