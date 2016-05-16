Close menu

Darren Clarke keen on Jurgen Klopp helping Europe's Ryder Cup bid

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

European Ryder cup Captain Darren Clarke
Darren Clarke will captain the 2016 European Ryder Cup team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the latest football manager being considered to help Europe's defence of the Ryder Cup this September.

The continent's skipper Darren Clarke is proving just as meticulous as his predecessor Paul McGinley as he prepares to take on the United States at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

McGinley famously invited Sir Alex Ferguson to deliver words of inspiration to his team at Gleneagles two years ago, and Liverpool supporting Clarke can see a role for the man in charge of the team he follows.

"Jurgen Klopp is definitely one of the guys I want to speak to, especially as a Liverpool fan myself," Clarke revealed during a dinner with golf journalists in Florida last week.

"He's an absolute livewire isn't he? He's a bundle of energy, and that sort of thing can be infectious. He's obviously very passionate and a terrific motivator so I want to pick his brains a bit."

Jurgen Klopp: Top 10 Liverpool moments

McGinley's use of Ferguson in Scotland was a masterstroke and his victorious team were thrilled and inspired by hearing from Britain's most successful football manager.

"Kenny Dalglish is someone else I'll seek out, and Sir Alex Ferguson was such an inspirational figure at Gleneagles that I'd love to have him on board again," Clarke added.

"I'll look into whether he's free that week, and check out the possibility of flying him over with us."

Whether Klopp can have a similar effect remains to be seen, but Clarke is seeking the opinions of successful figures from across the sporting world.

The skipper wants to harness the extra percentages of preparation to help secure Europe's fourth win in a row.

"I'll be talking to a bunch of people over a whole range of sports. Sir Clive Woodward is another guy who would be very interesting on the team dynamic, and the former Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell is another one."

Clarke has already taken a line from the Ireland rugby anthem and "shoulder to shoulder" will become Europe's team mantra when they head to Minneapolis in the autumn.

Darren Clarke is delighted to have been selected as Ryder Cup captain

Expertise of those who have excelled in other sports cannot do any harm but it will be Clarke's own golfing intuition that might make the biggest difference.

The 2011 Open Champion is already closely monitoring the performances of all the players in with a chance of qualifying for his 12-man team. Clarke has an app on his phone which provides statistical data on how they are performing.

Each component of a player's game is broken down to show how they are performing, particularly in pressure situations. The information is shown in a spider's web style of graph - the wider the web the better the player is performing.

Already he has an intimate knowledge of each golfer's game. He showed me the data for one player and commented that it was clear he was being too aggressive on par fives - this explained the dent in an otherwise impressive web.

Clarke expects the app will prove invaluable with his wildcard picks and in putting together foursomes and fourball pairings during the match itself.

Last week the captain had two sit down meals with all of the likely candidates who were on show at the Players Championship at Sawgrass and he must be relieved Jason Day is not a US player.

The data surrounding the Australian could not be more impressive as he stretched his lead at the top of the world rankings with his seventh win since finishing fourth at last year's Open.

Day's ruthless Players victory robbed the tournament of its usual final day drama but left no one in any doubt over the identity of the best player in the world at the moment.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Ferguson spoke to 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley's players about the key to winning as favourites

How Rory McIlroy would love to regain Day's winning touch. There are still too many unforced errors creeping onto the Ulsterman's scorecard.

McIlroy is the only member of the world's top five not to have won this year, despite five top six finishes. There is nothing wrong with his ball striking but he acknowledges that he is making too many mental errors.

"It's just knowing when to play the right shot at the right time," he commented after finishing tied for 12th at Sawgrass.

McIlroy's charitable foundation hosts this week's Irish Open at the K Club and he will be desperate to make up for last year's missed cut in the same event.

"The last golf tournament I won was in Dubai in November, so it feels like a long time ago now," he acknowledged.

"But again, I need to stay patient because if I keep pushing and keep looking for the win, that's when these sloppy mistakes start to creep in.

"I just need to go out there and play my game and trust that I'm playing well enough for the chips to fall my way sooner rather than later."

As an individual McIlroy doesn't need a statistical app or a football manager to tell him where he is going wrong. Within the team dynamic it might be a different story.

  • Comment posted by U15286091, at 03:11 17 May 2016

    The Ryder Cup is the only thing which genuinely creates passionate European unity. And that's because we hate the yanks more than we hate each other!

  • Comment posted by Stephen, at 12:06 17 May 2016

    Surely the whole point in having a captain is to deliver these rousing inspiring speeches himself?

    If hes getting 3 or 4 others to do it for him then hes just a glorified match selector. Anybody with half a golfing brain can put together decent pairs, hell, the golfers themselves could do it

  • Comment posted by Old Father Thames, at 11:03 17 May 2016

    "Jurgen Klopp is definitely one of the guys I want to speak to, especially as a Liverpool fan myself,"
    ----------
    This is all an excuse just to meet the manager of his favourite club.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, at 13:08 17 May 2016

    I suppose if we want to come 8th he's just the man to choose. I hear the US are speaking to Arsene Wenger as they are aiming for 2nd place as well.

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, at 14:25 17 May 2016

    I certainly hope the USA get spanked, Mickelsons treatment and lack of respect for captain Tom Watson was disgusting after they lost, Mickelson wanted every player to have their own team of head shrinks, if you can't fire yourself for a Ryder cup Phil why are you playing?

  • Comment posted by More Like It, at 14:13 17 May 2016

    @31
    The world cup winning Sir Clive Woodward? Yeah, what does he know about successful leadership....

  • Comment posted by al777, at 07:40 17 May 2016

    I'm a fan of DC but I really don't know why he took the RC captaincy at this stage. His '11 Open win got him into all majors for 2012-16 and he should have capitalised on that and concentrated on his playing career. You're a long time retired and plenty of time after for the RC.

  • Comment posted by Alan, at 13:17 17 May 2016

    I am a LFC fan - I like Klopp, I rate him, and hope he stays a long time. Getting tired of this incessant "love in" though. If we aren't careful, he will be wheeled out more than the queen and David Beckham

  • Comment posted by 32765586, at 13:03 17 May 2016

    Why stop at Klopp and Dalglish? Why not get Clarke’s favourite movie star to address the team. I assume he’s a fan of Daniel Day Lewis who could deliver his ‘Milkshake’ speech from There Will Be Blood. In fact, why stop at Dazza’s favourite movie star? He could get U2 in to sing a couple of numbers and Dara O’ Briain to tell the lads a few gags. No stone left unturned from the Captain Clarke.

  • Comment posted by Dobby, at 08:51 17 May 2016

    Does he think Klopp is a good putter? Because that's what the likes of Rose and McIlroy need help with at the moment, not chats about a mid table football team, perhaps he should get Ranieri?

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, at 16:57 17 May 2016

    What can golf learn from football ?

    How to throw bottles at the opponents team bus !!

    How to abuse referees !!

    How to racially abuse their fans on the metro system !!

    How to pee into glasses at a race meeting !!

    No thanks, keep football in the mud at the bottom of the pond where it deserves to be.

  • Comment posted by U16111078, at 15:58 17 May 2016

    the sycophantic fawning over Klopp by the media is embarrassing

  • Comment posted by U15252101, at 17:11 17 May 2016

    He needs to be careful not to turn it into a circus.

  • Comment posted by U14620908, at 15:24 17 May 2016

    Will the BBC also have a 'top 10 Slaven Bilic moments' or maybe Ronald Koeman or one of the other 5 managers who finished above Klopp? Probably not because they are professionals who get on with their jobs instead of clowning around

  • Comment posted by Macca2, at 14:25 17 May 2016

    Surely we need the Tinkerman to be giving a speech too. He can set the lads up with some pizza to keep the energy levels up too.
    Will be more difficult this year - I think it might be a draw.

  • Comment posted by U14327786, at 13:06 17 May 2016

    Ryder Cup... able to prove that you can still support a 'Europe' outside of the EU. Vote Leave.

  • Comment posted by U16529875, at 12:28 17 May 2016

    Like the idea in motivational speaking. But there is definitely a size difference between the balls they use.?

  • Comment posted by More Like It, at 12:22 17 May 2016

    you take inspiration where you can get it to gain an edge, and Klopp provides that in bucket loads.
    However, I do think it is a good excuse for Clarke to meet Klopp....

  • Comment posted by blues legend, at 09:34 17 May 2016

    Paul Sturrock would be a better choice

  • Comment posted by Vic, at 13:37 17 May 2016

    @19 What leads you to say Europe will take a 'battering' this time?

    Europe ALWAYS play as a team, working for each other, and regardless of who qualifies and who gets the wildcards, the US will know they've been in a match. I think Europe will do OK and might even nick it. Either way, I ignore all the build-up and just enjoy the matches, and Clarke can captain any way he sees fit.

