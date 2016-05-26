BMW PGA Championship: Masters champion Danny Willett one off lead

Danny Willett's best finish at Wentworth is fifth on his debut in 2010

BMW PGA Championship -7 Hend (Aus), Luiten (Ned), Yang (Kor); -6 Willett (Eng); -5 Green (Aus), Rock (Eng), Van Zyl (SA); -4 Aphibarnrat (Tha), Donald (Eng) Selected others: -3 Khan (Eng), McDowell (NI) Woodman (Eng); -2 Drysdale (Sco), Hoey (NI), Dinwiddie (Eng), Benson (Eng), Ford (Eng) Full leaderboard

Masters champion Danny Willett is one shot off the first-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship after carding a six-under-par 66 at Wentworth.

Willett, 28, who won his first major last month, sank six birdies in a bogey-free round to trail YE Yang, Joost Luiten and Scott Hend.

"It's always nice to play in front of home crowds. The reception on the first tee was amazing," said Willett.

Fellow Englishman Robert Rock is five under; Luke Donald is one further back.

Former world number one Donald, who beat Lee Westwood in a play-off to win the Wentworth crown in 2011 and successfully defended the title 12 months later, said: "That was a perfect start for me.

"The last year or two has been tough, I've struggled to gain confidence and feel comfortable.

"But the last couple of months I'm feeling more and more comfortable and it's nice to see some better results. I feel like I am on the upward path."

Willett finished 11 shots behind winner Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open and wants the same support the four-time major winner got in his home event.

"We got a great reception all the way around," he said.

"It helped Rory last week coming down the stretch and hopefully it can do the same for one of the English lads this week."

Defending champion Byeong-hun An held the early lead when he carded four birdies in succession from the fourth but a scrappy back nine saw the South Korean sign for a level-par 72.

Watch highlights of the third and fourth rounds on BBC Two and online from 18:00 on Saturday and Sunday.