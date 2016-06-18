Close menu

Meijer Classic: Dame Laura Davies six shots off the pace in Michigan

Dame Laura Davies
Dame Laura Davies turned professional in 1985 and has played on the LPGA Tour since 1988
Meijer Classic second-round leaderboard
-10: L Thompson (US); -9: SY Ryu (Kor), A Sharp (Can), Q Baek (Kor), IG Chun (Kor); -8: A Yang (Kor), M Lee (Aus), H Nomura (Jap), A Lewis (US), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), C Ciganda (Spa), SY Kim (Kor). Selected others: -7: L Ko (NZ); -4: L Davies (Eng); -3: B Morgan (Wal); -2: C Hull (Eng)

Dame Laura Davies shot a two-over-par 73 to slip six shots off the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

Davies, 52, is without a win on the LPGA Tour since 2001 but was in a share of the lead after the first round.

Four second-round bogeys dropped the Englishwoman off the pace set by defending champion Lexi Thompson, who is at 10 under par after a 67.

The American leads by a stroke from a group of four players, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff at eight under.

