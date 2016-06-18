Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dame Laura Davies turned professional in 1985 and has played on the LPGA Tour since 1988

Meijer Classic second-round leaderboard -10: L Thompson (US); -9: SY Ryu (Kor), A Sharp (Can), Q Baek (Kor), IG Chun (Kor); -8: A Yang (Kor), M Lee (Aus), H Nomura (Jap), A Lewis (US), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), C Ciganda (Spa), SY Kim (Kor). Selected others: -7: L Ko (NZ); -4: L Davies (Eng); -3: B Morgan (Wal); -2: C Hull (Eng)

Dame Laura Davies shot a two-over-par 73 to slip six shots off the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

Davies, 52, is without a win on the LPGA Tour since 2001 but was in a share of the lead after the first round.

Four second-round bogeys dropped the Englishwoman off the pace set by defending champion Lexi Thompson, who is at 10 under par after a 67.

The American leads by a stroke from a group of four players, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff at eight under.

