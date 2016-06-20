Close menu

US Open: 'Dustin Johnson farce should never happen again'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent at Oakmont

One of the great major championship performances was ludicrously overshadowed by a rules controversy that ultimately reduced the margin of Dustin Johnson's US Open victory from four shots to three.

The farce that played out on a warm Pennsylvania afternoon should serve as a prompt to rip up existing protocols and ensure future championships are never again faced with a similar situation.

While we should be marvelling at the new champion's brilliant approach to the home green at Oakmont, we are instead picking apart the events that followed an incident on the fifth green.

This is where Johnson was adjudged to have caused his ball to move prior to holing out for a par. The debate rages over whether he was responsible for something that earned him a one-stroke penalty.

A course official spoke to Dustin Johnson at the fifth hole
A course official (right) speaks to Dustin Johnson (centre) at the fifth hole at Oakmont to discuss a possible infringement

But the greater concern should be how the situation was handled by the United States Golf Association. It might have correctly followed its procedures but they leave golf open to ridicule.

In a championship viewed by millions across the world, it is nonsense that it should be played out with those competing and watching unsure of the leaderboard situation.

What other sport continues when you don't know the score?

Yet Jeff Hall, the USGA managing director of rules and competitions, claimed: "We feel pretty comfortable with the process that we had to resolve this one."

When the incident occurred, Johnson's playing partner, Lee Westwood, witnessed the minute movement of his opponent's ball. He informed the walking rules official as Johnson stood back from his putt.

Dustin Johnson stands next to his ball on the fifth hole
Johnson, stood here on the fifth hole, was eventually penalised after his ball moved when he addressed it

Westwood was sure there was no rules infringement. Johnson was asked whether he had caused the ball to move and said that he had not.

The referee told him to play the ball as it lies. That should have been the end of it.

Golf is a game where player integrity is paramount and their responsibility is to protect the rest of the field from rules breaches. Shane Lowry, who finished joint second, had called a penalty on himself in the second round when he caused his ball to move on the super-slick greens.

That's the culture of the game and it is one that sets golf apart from most sports and in a very positive way.

However, what followed showed golf in a dreadful light.

It took officials seven holes to inform Johnson that they thought there might be a problem and that they wanted to discuss the incident in the recorder's hut at the end of the round.

Rivals on the leaderboard were also informed of the situation, which meant no one knew where they stood. This uncertainty was far more damaging that the minuscule movement of Johnson's ball.

Although the eventual champion diplomatically said that it did not affect his play, it certainly seemed to have a detrimental impact for several holes.

A hole-by-hole comparison between Dustin Johnson and Jim Furyk between holes 5 and 9
Johnson averaged par over five holes from the fifth onwards, while second-placed Jim Furyk made up two shots on the leader

More significantly, those of us watching - the audience for what is ultimately an entity of entertainment - were left unsure. We were, though, fully aware that the raw competition was being undermined.

Video evidence suggested Johnson's grounding of his putter to the side of his ball, prior to addressing it, had caused the movement. On the balance of probabilities he would be judged guilty of breaking rule 18-2.external-link

In other professional sports a television match official (TMO) would have the opportunity to reverse a decision and impose a penalty with the minimum of fuss. Why can that not happen in golf?

After all, when the conversation eventually took place, Johnson continued to deny it was his fault but the committee still hit him with a one-stroke penalty.

The biggest crime here is that they should have done it as soon as possible so that everyone would know where the competition stood.

"We wanted to make sure that Dustin had the benefit of a conversation, and we wanted to make sure we got it right," said head referee Thomas Pagel.

Sometimes decisions are not correct, but that is the nature of sport and one has to live with it.

Certainly the Twitter outcry, led by 2015 winner Jordan Spieth, suggests many players feel the USGA were wrong to penalise the man who succeeded him as champion.

However, the more pertinent social media intervention came from world number three Rory McIlroy, who said: "This isn't right for anyone on that golf course. If it was me I wouldn't hit another shot until this farce was rectified."

A tweet from Rory McIlroy showing problems with the rules
Rory McIlroy was among several golfers who expressed their disappointment on Twitter

It has been said often already, but this is another instance where golf needs to get up with the times. These protocols, where the score is decided in a hut behind the 18th green, are not in keeping with modern professional sport.

Each group at the US Open has a walking referee. They should be empowered to make decisions and keep time and enforce penalties as they see fit.

If a TMO needs to over-rule, so be it, but make that call quickly and make the decision final.

Some rulings might, at times, be considered erroneous but we can live with that; it is part of the jeopardy of sport.

Returning to our hotel late into the dramatic night that saw Johnson, at last, crowned a major champion, the televisions in the bar were filled with the NBA play-offs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had come from behind to beat Golden State for a historic win that captured the imagination of sports fans across America. It was simple: they scored more points than their opponents.

Eventually, the sports news moved on to the golf. Now all we saw were endless repeats of what happened as Johnson stood over his short putt on the fifth and pundits picked apart the rules.

Thank goodness the eventual champion had opened up a big enough lead for the penalty not to matter - but golf looked silly.

By the way, we are still waiting to see replays of that wonderful Johnson approach to 18 which should have been the abiding Oakmont memory.

Dustin Johnson lifts the US Open trophy
Johnson, US Open runner-up last year, celebrates his first major triumph

205 comments

  • Comment posted by LouSmorals, at 19:43 20 Jun 2016

    Ridiculous. The guide should be that if a penalty cannot be agreed, decided and given by officials within one full hole of the alleged infraction, no penalty is given.

  • Comment posted by davhow, at 22:05 20 Jun 2016

    The players in the group and the accompanying referee should decide on infringements, not someone remote with the benefit of multiple replays and angles.

    If the same happened with a non televised group then the players and referee would be judge and jury....end of.

    Rules should be the same for all players on the course, in a televised group or not.

    Well done DJ by the way.

  • Comment posted by alec, at 19:40 20 Jun 2016

    All the petty rules put people off golf as much as the slow play.

    Remember dustin Johnson being penalised for grounding his club in 2010.

  • Comment posted by U14737487, at 21:33 20 Jun 2016

    I'm not so sure that golf looked silly, but USGA most certainly did.
    Jeff Hall, USGA director of rules, said in a TV interview that he was entirely happy with the process that USGA followed. If he truly believes that, he should be fired for stupidity. If he lied to save face, he should be fired for putting himself ahead of the game he administers, and for bringing golf into disrepute.

  • Comment posted by honest john, at 20:43 20 Jun 2016

    Golf is a game where player integrity is paramount and their responsibility is to protect the rest of the field from rules breaches. Shane Lowry, who finished joint second, had called a penalty on himself in the second round when he caused his ball to move on the super-slick greens.

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, at 09:34 21 Jun 2016

    Sagamix
    The 'farce' was DJ's fault
    Ermm lets think about this one shall we
    Each group has a Rules Official with them, fact
    DJ raised the issue with said Rules Official, fact
    The Rules Official was happy that DJ didn't cause the ball to move, fact
    Westwood said DJ didn't cause the ball to move, fact
    Video evidence is available, fact
    So you want to place all the blame on DJ??

  • Comment posted by DBF, at 07:34 21 Jun 2016

    Not much point have a rules official on the spot with the group if
    A, they don't appear to know the rules themselves.
    B, they make a decision that's then over ruled later.
    Makes a mockery of bothering to waste money on assigning someone to follow the group.
    The original ruling should have stood once it was made, it left the usga open to all the critism that it duely got. 😤

  • Comment posted by U15125241, at 01:56 21 Jun 2016

    Sure golf is a silly game. Bashing a little white ball with a strangely designed stick is pointless. But no more so than dressing up in tribal uniforms to kick an inflated pigs bladder from end to end, no worse than driving cars in circles to see if you can change a set of tyres quicker than the other teams

    When push comes to shove, they are all silly and pointless...

    Yet, here we are.

  • Comment posted by Peter, at 23:47 20 Jun 2016

    Yeah golf is so set apart from other sports for integrity. Like the Ryder Cup when Bernard Langer almost won an amazing come back and someone from the crowd tossed the American's ball back onto the green.............

  • Comment posted by U16313997, at 09:58 21 Jun 2016

    What a fabulous performance from Johnson.
    Forget everything else.

  • Comment posted by U16559308, at 09:49 21 Jun 2016

    As you and thousands have reported and observed; The referee told him to play the ball as it lies. That should have been the end of it. Was the said 'referee' a rules official or a referee?

    Rule 34-2 If a referee has been appointed by the Committee, his decision is final.

  • Comment posted by sevvy, at 22:17 20 Jun 2016

    @42 if you see the footage DJ calls the official himself and tells him what happened. You can hear Westy off camera clearly supporting DJ in saying that his actions didn't cause ball to move.
    I think Jack Nicklaus summed it best by saying that the game was a game of honour, the rules official asked DJ if his actions caused ball to move and when he said no that should have been the end of it.

  • Comment posted by U14804213, at 19:42 20 Jun 2016

    This is an example of golf living in the past. Anal retentive. golf needs to examine itself.

  • Comment posted by Give_Me_A_Break, at 16:12 21 Jun 2016

    W&C But the ball didn't move as took his practice strokes, just when he moved the putter in behind the ball. Then the ball moved back towards his putter, which to my mind suggests the probability is that he didn't cause the ball to move, so no penalty for me. We'll just have to agree to disagree on this, but.......

    In any case the rule needs changing to be less subjective.

  • Comment posted by Rab_C, at 13:57 21 Jun 2016

    @118 The evidence being that he didn't touch the ball and did nothing more than he and every other player did on every other green i.e. take a couple of practice swings and address the ball? The probability by a long way is that the ball settled under its own weight due to the stupid quick greens but of course the USGA would never admit to that.

  • Comment posted by JT, at 12:31 21 Jun 2016

    On a more positive side note I thought the US Open Coverage (not that the BBC cares about live Golf coverage, where re-runs of Bargain Hunt are deemed more important) was excellent, seeing the 'pro-tracer' on every shot adds an excellent dimension to watching golf live

  • Comment posted by U16115807, at 10:10 21 Jun 2016

    Either the referee of that particular match is trusted to apply the rules or they are not?

    The Tournament Officials could have easily had the decision long before DJ had reached the next tee so why did it take so long to come to a decision?

    How long does it take to 'review' the incident, it's not as if golf is a fast paced game is it?

    With that going on, congrats to DJ for the win!

  • Comment posted by U16279949, at 09:12 21 Jun 2016

    Golf has got to get itself into the 21st century to keep attracting youngsters. It confirms my view that some of its rules were put in place by a bunch of pedantic maniacs. The USGA almost makes the R&A look progressive and modernising!

  • Comment posted by Give_Me_A_Break, at 08:51 21 Jun 2016

    I don't agree with those who say he should have called a penalty on himself. He clearly doesn't think he caused the ball to move (backed up by his marker, Westwood). But this changed rule is now subjective and assumes guilt. It must be changed, either back to what it was before (putter grounded = addressed) or something that does not rely on one opinion over another.

  • Comment posted by Tim Parsons, at 07:20 21 Jun 2016

    Great golf course for pro golfers, dreadful course to watch as a TV viewer, the greens are impossible to depict, which made a lot of putts look poor and the farce over the movement was in keeping with the occasion. Not a good day, or tournament, for golf as a TV sport.

