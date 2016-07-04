Rio 2016: Danny Willett planning to compete at Olympics

Danny Willett missed the cut at last week's French Open

Masters winner Danny Willett says he is willing to "risk" a trip to Brazil to compete at the Rio Olympics in August.

Several of the sport's top players, including world number one Jason Day and Rory McIlroy have withdrawn because of concerns over the Zika virus.

McIlroy also said last week the Games were not the "pinnacle" for golfers.

But Englishman Willett told BBC Sport: "For the sake of one week out of every four years, I feel it's a risk I'm potentially willing to take."

The Zika virus, which is mosquito-borne, has been linked to defects in newborn babies and has led to calls that the Games should be moved from Rio.

Danny Willett, sitting next to his wife Nicole and golf legend Jack Nicklaus, wore his Masters green jacket in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Monday

Female tennis player Simona Halep has said she is still undecided about whether she will compete at the Olympics.

"It's not easy to take the decision," the Romanian, who is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, told BBC World Service.

"I am very worried about the Zika virus. I am planning to go, but I am 50-50. It's very dangerous and it's scary for me.

"I spoke already with my doctors at home and I will do more research. My health is more important than tennis."

Olympic chiefs and the World Health Organization have issued guidance for athletes and visitors to Rio and say the risk of catching Zika is low.

