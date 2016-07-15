Open Championship 2016: Russell Knox top Scot after day two

Russell Knox was one under par in his second round of 70

The 145th Open Championship The Open, round two leaderboard Venue: Royal Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland Dates: 14-17 July Coverage: Highlights on BBC TV and online, listen live on BBC Radio 5 live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website. Click here for full details -10 P Mickelson (US); -9 H Stenson (Swe); -7 S Kjeldsen (Den), K Bradley (US); -5 Z Johnson (US) Selected: -4 A Johnston (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); -3 M Kaymer (Ger), M Kuchar (US); -2 D Johnson (US), R McIlroy (NI); -1 R Fowler (US); Level A Scott (Aus), P Harrington (Ire), J Donaldson (Wal); +1A Sullivan (Eng), D Clarke (NI), J Day (Aus); +2 L Westwood (Eng); +3 L Donald (Eng), J Rose (Eng); +4 G McDowell (NI), C Montgomerie (Sco), P Lawrie (Sco), J Spieth (US), D Willett (Eng), B Watson (US) Full leaderboard

Russell Knox posted a one-under-par 70 despite wild weather conditions to end day two of The Open as top Scot.

The Inverness-born golfer's overall total of level par looked like it would make him the only home player to make the weekend.

But a late shift of the cut to four over means Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie also progress.

Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren and Sandy Lyle will not be involved on Saturday and Sunday.

American Phil Mickelson continues to lead the way on 10 under, closely followed by Sweden's Henrik Stenson on nine under par.

Weather conditions definitely favoured those on the half of the draw that teed off in the afternoon on Thursday and the morning on Friday.

Knox bogeyed the second hole on Friday, but birdies at the fourth, fifth and 10th put his score in the red.

"A shot under par on a day where it was pouring rain round an Open Championship course - quite pleased," the 31-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"The conditions were really tough, especially as we made the turn there on the hardest holes in the course, the rain was pounding, and it was windy.

Colin Montgomerie endured a difficult day, but has made the cut

"It was challenging, but at least it wasn't cold.

"I played well yesterday. I hit a lot of good shots and the bad ones I hit I got severely punished for.

"That wasn't the case today; it was nice to maybe get a couple good breaks."

It was a double bogey at the 11th hole that put a spanner in the works of Montgomerie's round after the Royal Troon member had made par at every hole in his front nine.

Further bogeys at the 15th and 18th appeared to punish him with an early exit until the cut changed from three over to four over.

European Ryder Cup vice-captain Lawrie was another to benefit from that following a three-over round of 74 that included five bogeys and two birdies.

Ramsay fell one stroke short of further involvement and, despite two birdies in his opening four holes, Warren also faded on the back nine to fall back to 11 over par overall.

Lyle's second round of 78 was seven strokes fewer than Thursday's poor 85, but the 1985 Open winner finished on 21 over par.