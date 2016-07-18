Open 2016: Tyrrell Hatton improvement due to controlling emotions

Hatton's career-best finish was a tie for second place in the 2014 Joburg Open

Tyrrell Hatton believes controlling his emotions is a key to future success after another lucrative week's work.

Having banked the biggest cheque of his career as Scottish open runner-up, a tie for fifth at the Open at Royal Troon earned him a further £235,557.

He now heads for Springfield, New Jersey for the US PGA in 10 days' time.

Hatton admits he still needs to work on keeping a cool head, saying: "It's something I needed to get better at and I'm slowly getting there."

'The fire is still burning'

His finish at Troon was the best by an Englishman at the Open since Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood tied for third behind Phil Mickelson at Muirfield three years ago.

He acknowledges, however, that his emotions can still get the better of him on the course.

"The fire is still burning inside and I'll show that from time to time," said 24-year-old Hatton, from Marlow, who plays at Harleyford.

"I try my best not to, but I'm only human, and I'm going to make mistakes every now and then.

"I'm so passionate about wanting to do well, and sometimes that just overspills."

Change your caddie, change your luck

As well as the support of his father, who is his coach, this year's change of caddie, when he brought in the calming influence of a new bagman in Chris Rice, has been a big factor.

"We started working together at the beginning of this year, and it's been a great year for me so far," added Hatton, who has risen a further 13 places to 55th in the world rankings.

"We make a good team. He's helped me a lot."

24 year-old Hatton turned professional is 2011

As well as earning 429,468 Euros at Castle Stuart, prior to moving on to Troon, he also secured a place in the field for the USPGA for the second year running, giving him a chance to build on last year's tie for 25th at Whistling Straits.

"I can't wait," Hatton told BBC Sport. "I really enjoyed my time at Whistling Straits. I'm going to enjoy a week off to get ready for a return to the States.

"I got a lot of confidence from last week and I took it into the Open and it's great that I now don't have to try and qualify again (following his Top 10 finish) for Royal Birkdale next year."

Hatton's surge in form also means he is now within reach of a Ryder Cup place, but after the USPGA his main interest is the holiday he has planned afterwards in New York with his girlfriend.

Just six dropped shots at Troon

Aside from a double bogey on the par-five 4th on the second day, Hatton only dropped four other shots all week at Troon, fewer than champion Henrik Stenson.

"My best performances are on links courses," points out Hatton, who had not previously made the Open cut in four attempts.

"I played a lot of links as an amateur. When conditions get tough, I can grind out a decent score and thankfully my short game helped me out and was the reason why I finished as well as I have.

"I holed a lot of putts out there. That was the only downside from the previous three rounds but this time the big thing was the par putts I holed.

"I holed a really good par putt on the eighth after pulling it left into the bunker. Then I holed a really good par putt again on nine, and that sort of just kept the momentum going. The only blip was on 11, but that was the hardest hole on the course."

