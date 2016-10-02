Ryder Cup 2016: Europe v United States final scores

United States win the Ryder Cup.

Europe

2016 Player Records Name Age Country Previous Appearances Won Lost Draw Points Rafa Cabrera Bello 32 Spain Debut 2 1 2 1/2 Matthew Fitzpatrick 22 England Debut 2 0 Sergio Garcia 36 Spain Eight 1 2 2 2 Martin Kaymer* 31 Germany Four 1 3 1 Rory McIlroy 27 Northern Ireland Four 3 2 3 Thomas Pieters* 24 Belgium Debut 4 1 4 Justin Rose 36 England Four 2 3 2 Henrik Stenson 40 Sweden Four 2 3 2 Andy Sullivan 30 England Debut 2 0 Lee Westwood* 43 England 10 3 0 Danny Willett 28 England Debut 3 0 Chris Wood 28 England Debut 1 1 0

* captain's wildcard pick

United States

2016 Player Records Name Age Country Previous Appearances Won Lost Draw Points Rickie Fowler* 27 USA Two 2 1 2 JB Holmes* 34 USA One 1 2 1 Dustin Johnson 32 USA Two 2 2 2 Zach Johnson 40 USA Four 2 1 2 Brooks Koepka 26 USA Debut 3 1 3 Matt Kuchar* 38 USA Three 2 2 2 Phil Mickelson 46 USA 10 2 1 1 2 1/2 Patrick Reed 26 USA One 3 1 1 3 1/2 Brandt Snedeker 35 USA One 3 3 Jordan Spieth 23 USA One 2 2 1 2 1/2 Jimmy Walker 37 USA One 1 2 1 Ryan Moore* 33 USA Debut 2 1 2

* captain's wildcard pick

