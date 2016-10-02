Ryder Cup 2016: Europe v United States final scores
-
United States win the Ryder Cup.
Europe
|2016 Player Records
|Name
|Age
|Country
|Previous Appearances
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|32
|Spain
|Debut
|2
|1
|2 1/2
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|22
|England
|Debut
|2
|0
|Sergio Garcia
|36
|Spain
|Eight
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Martin Kaymer*
|31
|Germany
|Four
|1
|3
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|27
|Northern Ireland
|Four
|3
|2
|3
|Thomas Pieters*
|24
|Belgium
|Debut
|4
|1
|4
|Justin Rose
|36
|England
|Four
|2
|3
|2
|Henrik Stenson
|40
|Sweden
|Four
|2
|3
|2
|Andy Sullivan
|30
|England
|Debut
|2
|0
|Lee Westwood*
|43
|England
|10
|3
|0
|Danny Willett
|28
|England
|Debut
|3
|0
|Chris Wood
|28
|England
|Debut
|1
|1
|0
* captain's wildcard pick
United States
|2016 Player Records
|Name
|Age
|Country
|Previous Appearances
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|Rickie Fowler*
|27
|USA
|Two
|2
|1
|2
|JB Holmes*
|34
|USA
|One
|1
|2
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|32
|USA
|Two
|2
|2
|2
|Zach Johnson
|40
|USA
|Four
|2
|1
|2
|Brooks Koepka
|26
|USA
|Debut
|3
|1
|3
|Matt Kuchar*
|38
|USA
|Three
|2
|2
|2
|Phil Mickelson
|46
|USA
|10
|2
|1
|1
|2 1/2
|Patrick Reed
|26
|USA
|One
|3
|1
|1
|3 1/2
|Brandt Snedeker
|35
|USA
|One
|3
|3
|Jordan Spieth
|23
|USA
|One
|2
|2
|1
|2 1/2
|Jimmy Walker
|37
|USA
|One
|1
|2
|1
|Ryan Moore*
|33
|USA
|Debut
|2
|1
|2
* captain's wildcard pick
