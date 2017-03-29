Hazel Irvine to front her final Masters on the BBC in 2017

Hazel Irvine will be joined by Ken Brown, Peter Alliss and Andrew Cotter at Augusta

Hazel Irvine will front the BBC's coverage of the Masters for the final time in April 2017.

Irvine has been a key figure in BBC golf presentation for 25 years and the lead anchor of the sport since 2009.

She will continue to present snooker and major events for BBC Sport and will be back on screens fronting the World Snooker Championship in April.

Eilidh Barbour will take over as the BBC's golf TV presenter, starting with the BMW PGA Championship in May.

On her decision to leave BBC's golf coverage Hazel said: "I was pleased to be offered another long-term contract with BBC Sport to continue presenting snooker, golf and major events.

"However, after much thought, I have decided that in what is my 30th year in broadcast sport, I want to realign my on-air commitments around the changing needs of my family.

"I have loved working with my brilliant friends and colleagues on the BBC golf team and look forward to being in Augusta to see Danny Willett defend his title and to savouring the unique atmosphere of the Masters one more time.

"I am delighted that a fellow Scot, Eilidh Barbour, will be given this chance. I'm sure that she will enjoy it as much as I have."

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Hazel having been the familiar face of the sport for 25 years.

"However, we respect her decision and look forward to her continuing to front our snooker and major events coverage for many more years to come."

Eilidh Barbour fronts the BBC's women's football and women's Six Nations output as well as working on the radio coverage for golf and rugby

BBC Masters coverage

BBC Sport is providing extensive live uninterrupted coverage of the first major of the season at Augusta National Golf Club.

Preview coverage starts on 29 March with a Radio 5 live special looking back at Tiger Woods' 1997 victory at Augusta.

The key action on Saturday and Sunday will be shown live and uninterrupted on BBC Two, while there will be highlights of the first and second rounds.

In addition, online and Connected TV viewers have the option of up to four extra streams on Saturday and Sunday, showing live coverage of Amen Corner, holes 15 and 16, and one featured group, as well as the Masters' own On the Range channel.

You can also listen to all four days on BBC Radio 5 live, while live text coverage on the BBC Sport website will also help you keep up to date, with easy access to video streams, radio commentaries and statistics just a click away.

There will also be the chance to catch up on the highlights, reaction and interviews online, via the Red Button or on selected Connected TVs.

