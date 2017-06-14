Last updated on .From the section Wales

US Open, Erin Hills, 15-18 June

Welshman Bradley Dredge says he intends to "enjoy the week" at the US Open, which he describes as a "special tournament."

Dredge reached his first US Open after finishing joint fifth in the qualifying event at Walton Heath.

The 43-year-old tees off in Thursday's first round at Erin Hills in Wisconsin in the same group as Jeunghun Wang and Thomas Aiken

"It's something I've wanted to come and play in," Dredge said.

"All the other guys have said it's a great tournament to come and play in.

"When I was playing some good stuff and in and out of the top 50 in the world rankings, I just missed out on this tournament over a three to five year spell.

"I was delighted and really chuffed to qualify and been really looking forward to coming here."