Last updated on .From the section Golf

Christie Kerr's round of 73 took her into the lead in Ayrshire

Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard -5 C Kerr (US) -4 K Webb (Aus) -3 SY Kim, SY Yoo (both Kor) Selected: Level G Hall (Eng) +1 C Booth (Sco), M Wie (US) +2 A Boulden (Wal) +4 C Hull, I Mehmet, F Parker (all Eng), C Matthew (Sco) +5 A Dimmock, B Law (all Eng), S Watson (Sco), S Meadow (NI) Missed cut:+6 M Reid (Eng), M Thomson (Sco) +7 I Boineau (Fra) +9 L Ko (NZ) Full leaderboard (external) external-link

American Christie Kerr moved into the lead on day two of the Ladies' Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Kerr carded a one-over 73, but a birdie on the 17th hole took her to the top of the leaderboard on five under.

Overnight leader Karrie Webb fell to second after a round of 75, while South Korea's Sei Young Kim and Sun Young Yoo share third on three under.

Carly Booth is the highest-placed Scot on one over, while defending champion Isabelle Boineau missed the cut.

The Frenchwoman, seven over after a second-round 75, missed out on the weekend by two strokes. New Zealand's Lydia Ko finished nine over.

Booth said: "I played really solid golf today and I played really solid golf yesterday too.

"I just played positive, picked my line and played confident putts."

Georgia Hall is in a share of seventh on level par, while English compatriots Charley Hull, Inci Mehmet and Florentyna Parker and Scot Catriona Matthew are four over along with world number one So Yeon Ryu.

Two-time winner Matthew described the windy conditions as "worse than we've ever had", with only six players under par at the midway stage.

"It was a little harder out there," she told BBC Scotland.

"I played well again and got no birdies, which makes it tough. Certainly the windiest we've ever had it."

Wales' Amy Boulden is two over and Scot Sally Watson joined Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and England's Annabel Dimmock and Bronte Law just inside the cut on five over.

Kerr, 39, has 26 professional wins, including the US Women's Open (2007) and the Women's PGA Championship (2010).

"I'm trying not to get ahead of myself in this weather," she said. "Just try to hit it pretty well and make some putts.

"I didn't hit it that great but I still managed. My caddie and I managed the golf course well and we made the recovery shots when we needed to."