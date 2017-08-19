Solheim Cup 2017: United States lead Europe 5½ - 2½ after afternoon clean sweep

Lizette Salas (centre) and partner Angel Yin gave America its biggest win of the afternoon with a 6&5 victory over Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen

Solheim Cup 2017 Venue: Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa Dates: 18-20 August Full scoreboard

The United States won all four of Friday's fourballs to lead the Solheim Cup 5½-2½ after day one in Iowa.

Europe, looking to regain the Cup from the US, took a narrow 2½-1½ lead after the opening foursomes.

Pairs Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall and Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew both picked up wins in the morning.

Saturday will see another morning of foursomes and an afternoon of fourballs before the contest will be decided by 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Despite the positive start, the visitors could not capitalise in the second session and their narrow lead was quickly erased.

Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang made a quick start for the US in their match, as Wie birdied the first two holes to put the pair two up against Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

They would eventually win the match 3&1.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Denmark's Emily Pedersen were thrashed 6&5 by Angel Yin and Lizette Salas - a win which ties the second largest margin of victory in a Solheim Cup fourball match.

In the third match England's Florentyna Parker and Germany's Caroline Masson were never ahead against Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang.

The pairs traded pars for the first four holes, before Lincicome made a birdie three on the fifth to edge the hosts in front. From there they didn't let up, eventually winning the match 3&2.

The closest of the afternoon matches came in the final group with the English pairing of debutant Hall and Charley Hull taking on Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller.

Piller's birdie on the par-four sixth gave the Americans the lead in their match, and they were two up after seven when Lewis knocked in a birdie.

The English pair fought back three times to trail by one, and when Hull chipped in for eagle on the par-five 15th, it looked like momentum was on their side,

But Lewis was able to birdie the penultimate hole to win 2&1 and secure a clean sweep for America.

Friday fourballs Sagstrom / Ewart Shadoff (Eur) v Wie / Kang (US) - US won 3&1 Ciganda / Pedersen (Eur) v Yin / Salas (US) - US won 6&5 Parker / Masson (Eur) v Lincicome / Lang (US) - US won 3&2 Hull / Hall (Eur) v Lewis / Piller (US) - US won 2&1

Europe edge morning foursomes

Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist enjoyed the most comfortable win of the morning

Underdogs Europe had taken an unlikely 2½-1½ lead after the opening foursomes on Friday after three of the opening four matches went to the final hole.

Mel Reid and Hull were two up with two to play but tied with American duo Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson in the top match.

Hall and Nordqvist beat Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst 3&1, but Ciganda and Caroline Masson lost narrowly to Danielle Kang and Salas.

Matthew and Icher then beat Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller in a thrilling finish to the foursomes.

The pair were two down after 10 holes, but won three of the back nine to win on the 18th.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as Kerr and Thompson eagled the first hole, but Reid and Hull won three holes on the front nine to take control at the turn.

The all-English pairing looked to be in control of the tie, but Kerr sank her birdie putt on the 18th as the American pair battled back to earn a half.

Sweden's Nordqvist was the standout player for Europe in the first session, paired with 21-year-old debutant Hall, as they dispatched Creamer and Ernst in style.

In the anchor match, the experience of Matthew helped Europe to a slender lead going into the four fourball matches.

The 47-year-old Scot - playing in her ninth Solheim Cup - was called up on Wednesday to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen.

Friday foursomes Reid / Hull (Eur) v Kerr / Thompson (US) - halved Ciganda / Masson (Eur) v Kang / Salas (US) - US won 1 up Nordqvist / Hall (Eur) v Creamer / Ernst (US) - Europe won 3&1 Icher / Matthew (Eur) v Lewis / Piller (US) - Europe won 1 up

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

America's strength in depth shone through as they took full control.

Rookie Danielle Kang was the stand out performer matching Lizette Salas in recording morning and afternoon victories. Angel Yin seems made for the Solheim Cup and the two Britttanys - Lang and Lincicome gelled with devastating effect.

By contrast, Europe are struggling despite an excellent debut from Dorset's Georgia Hall. With Charley Hull hampered by a wrist injury, the visitors' prospects appear bleak heading into the second day.

Europe: Charley Hull (England), Georgia Hall (England), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England), Mel Reid (England), Florentyna Parker, (England), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Karine Icher (France), Catriona Matthew (Scotland).

Wildcards: Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Caroline Masson (Germany), Emily Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden).

USA: Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas.

Captain's Picks: Austin Ernst, Angel Yin.