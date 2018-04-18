Gwladys Nocera retires and reveals pregnancy after 15 years on Tour

Gwladys Nocera's last win on the Ladies European Tour was the Lalla Meryem Cup in March 2015

Frenchwoman Gwladys Nocera has announced her retirement and revealed she is four months pregnant.

The 43-year-old, who has won 14 times on the Ladies European Tour, will end her career after this week's Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, an event she won in 2007 and 2015.

Nocera earned a place on the tour in 2003 and made four Solheim Cup appearances between 2005 and 2015.

"It's been 15 years. I gave everything I had to achieve what I did," she said.

"I decided to announce this here because Morocco has always had a special place in my heart."