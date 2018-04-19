Dredge leads Trophee Hassan II after day one in Morocco

Bradley Dredge turned professional in 1996 aged 23, winning his first European Tour in 2003

Bradley Dredge leads after day one of the Trophee Hassan II European Tour event in Rabat, Morocco.

Dredge's round of 67 gave him a shared lead with Spain's Alvaro Quiros after the first round at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

The 44-year-old from Blackwood, Wales, made seven birdies in his lowest round of golf since last summer.

"I'm very pleased to be leading the tournament after round one," Dredge said. "I played nicely all day."

The two-time European Tour winner added: "I've been lacking a bit of consistency and today I really drove it in play every hole and hit a lot of fairways. From there I gave myself a lot of chances.

"The course is in immaculate condition. It's a matter of getting the ball in play and trying to be careful into the greens."