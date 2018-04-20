Michael Hoey: Wife's marathon journey keeps golfer on course in Morocco

Michael Hoey's lauded his wife's contribution to his cause in Morocco

Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey had his wife's dedication to thank for the opening 69 which put him only two off the pace at the Hassan Trophy.

Hoey's clubs were lost on the way to Rabat but his wife Bev flew from Belfast to London to pick up another set before travelling to Morocco.

"That's commitment. Legend," said 2012 Hassan Trophy winner Hoey of his wife.

Welshman Bradley Dredge and Spaniard Alvaro Quiros fired round to 67 to lead with Ireland's Paul Dunne firing a 73.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is five off the pace after firing an opening level-par 72 at the Texas Open in San Antonio.

McDowell carded five birdies and five bogeys as his round left him five behind American Grayson Murray.

2010 US Open champion McDowell has been struggling in recent seasons and is now 222nd in the world rankings.

The 38-year-old Northern Irishman is 119th in the FedEx Cup rankings with his best finish in 2018 a share of 22nd spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Murray's five-under-par round left him a shot ahead of compatriots Chesson Hadley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore and Keegan Bradley.

Seamus Power's opening 76 means he will face a major battle to make the cut in Texas.

Sergio Garcia carded a 74 while another former Masters champion Adam Scott, aiming to hold on to his position of world number 59 to make the US Open next month, finished on 75 after a failing to make a single birdie.