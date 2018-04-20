Michael Hoey's Hassan Trophy hopes fading after second-round 79 in Rabat

Michael Hoey's wife had to dash to Morocco with a new set of clubs after his golf bag got lost in transit

Michael Hoey's hopes of a high finish at the Hassan Trophy in Morocco evaporated as a second-round 79 left him likely to miss the cut.

The Northern Irishman was two shots off the pace overnight after firing an opening three-under-par 69.

2012 champion Hoey played his opening round with a new set of clubs brought by his wife Bev in a dash to Rabat after flights to London and Morocco.

However the 39-year-old carded eight bogeys in Friday's windy conditions.

The Belfast player's golf bag got lost in transit on the way to Morocco and his wife flew from Northern Ireland to London to pick up a new set before a further flight to Casablanca and additional taxi journey to Rabat.

Hoey's four-over-par total was two outside the projected cut midway through Friday's action as he was 11 shots behind clubhouse leader Alvaro Quiros who added a 70 to his opening 67.

Belfast man Hoey has achieved five European Tour wins in his career but lost his card at the end of 2016 and is now playing mainly on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

Paul Dunne, beaten by Edoardo Molinari in a play-off in Morocco 12 months ago, was also facing an early flight home despite managing a hole in one in his second round.

Dunne, second behind Jon Rahm at last week's Spanish Open, aced the 17th - his eighth hole - with a seven-iron but two double bogeys and four bogeys meant that he signed for a 76 which left him a stroke behind Hoey.

Spaniard Quiros led Andrew Dodt by a stroke with the Australian shooting a 68 on Friday.

South African Eric van Rooyen was a further stroke off the pace with Welshman Bradley Dredge, joint leader with Quiros overnight, on four under after a 73.