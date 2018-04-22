Hassan Trophy: Alexander Levy claims one-shot victory

Alexander Levy has had four top-10 finishes in 2018

Hassan Trophy, final leaderboard -8 A Levy (Fra); -7 A Quiros (Sp); -6 M Ilonen (Fin) A Bjork (Swe), A Pavan (Ita) J Lagergren (Swe) Selected others: -5 A Sullivan (Eng); -4 P Waring (Eng); -2 B Dredge (Wal); +2 J Donaldson (Wal), R Ramsey (Sco)

Frenchman Alexander Levy boosted his chances of qualifying for a Ryder Cup debut on home soil with victory in the Hassan Trophy in Morocco.

The world number 66 finished with a 70 for an eight-under total - one clear of overnight leader Alvaro Quiros.

Levy began the final day a shot behind the Spaniard but had three birdies and a bogey in his first eight holes.

He bogeyed the 16th but birdied the 17th to secure his fifth European Tour title.

Quiros birdied the 18th to finish second on his own, with Italy's Andrea Pavan, Finland's Mikko Ilonen and the Swedish pair of Joakim Lagergren and Alexander Bjork a further shot back.

Levy will head straight to Beijing to defend his China Open title.

The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National near Paris from 28-30 September.

Meanwhile, in the Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour (LET) event played at the same course, Sweden's Jenny Haglund made a birdie on the second play-off hole to triumph.

Haglund held off the challenge of Australia's Sarah Kemp and the 2017 champion Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic to claim her first LET title after the trio finished on three under.

The leading British player was England's Florentyna Parker on two over.