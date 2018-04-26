China Open: World number 1,426 Jin Daxing takes first-round lead

China's Jin Daxing is playing only his eighth European Tour event

China Open first-round leaderboard -8 D Jin (Chn); -7 M Wallace (Eng), N Bertasio (Ita); -6 A Bjork (Swe), S Vincent (Zim) Selected others: -5 S Jamieson (Sco); -3 J Smith (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -2 J Morrison (Eng). Leaderboard

World number 1,426 Jin Daxing leads the China Open after the first round and looks set to make the cut at a European Tour event for only the second time.

The 25-year-old Chinese golfer holds a one-stroke lead over England's Matt Wallace and Nino Bertasio of Italy at Beijing's Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Jin, who last made a cut on his European Tour debut in 2012, fired a bogey-free eight-under 64.

"I have to give myself full marks for today's performance," he said.

"My game-plan tomorrow will be the same as today - stay relaxed and play one stroke at a time.

"I've played this event five or six times but never made the cut so hopefully this week will be a turning point as this tournament means so much to the Chinese players."

Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe are tied for fourth, two shots behind the leader.

Meanwhile, Japan's Hideto Tanihara won a car after nailing a 197-yard hole-in-one at the 16th on the way to shooting 72.