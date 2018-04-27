Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull one off lead in California

England's Charley Hull is ranked 26th in the world

Mediheal Championship first-round leaderboard -4 L Ko (NZ), C Hedwall (Swe), IK Kim (Kor), J Korda (US), S oh (Aus); -3 C Hull (Eng), SY Kim (Kor), C Herbin (Fra), L Thompson (US) Selected others: -1 H Clyburn (Eng); +2 G Hall (Eng), C Matthew (Sco); +3 G Dryburgh (Sco), M Reid (Eng)

England's Charley Hull is one shot off the lead after the opening round of the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 22-year-old carded a three-under-par 69 on Thursday for a share of sixth place at Lake Merced Golf Club.

New Zealand's former world number one Lydia Ko, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, South Korean Kim In-kyung, American Jessica Korda and Australia's Su Oh are all tied for the lead at four under.

"It's a golf course where nobody goes super low," said Ko, 21.

"You just have to keep continuing to play solid and be patient out there and sometimes par is not a bad score."