Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull two shots off lead

Mediheal Championship first-round leaderboard -9 J Korda (US); -8 Annie Park (US); -7 C Hull (Eng); -6 L Ko (NZ); -5 M Jutanugarn (Tha), SY Kim (Kor) Selected others: +2 C Matthew (Sco); +4 H Clyburn (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +5 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the second round of the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 22-year-old, who began the day in joint sixth, shot a four-under-par 68 to move up to third on seven under.

American Jessica Korda took the lead on nine under with a 67, including six birdies, with compatriot Annie Park one shot behind.

"I've been playing pretty decent all season - I just like the golf course and playing solid," Hull said.