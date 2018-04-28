China Open: England's Matt Wallace tied for the lead with one round remaining

Wallace won the Indian Open in March after a play-off

China Open third-round leaderboard -12 A Otaegui (Spa), M Wallace (Eng); -11 A Bjork (Swe), J Guerrier (Fra), J Campillo (Spa); -10 J Choi (Kor), A Pavan (Ita), P Dunne (Ire), J Wang (Kor), S Kim (Kor), N Elvira (Spa). Selected others: -8 J Smith (Eng), A Chesters (Eng); -7 C Hanson (Eng); -5 A Rai (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -4 S Horsfield (Eng). Leaderboard

England's Matt Wallace is tied for the lead with Spain's Adrian Otaegui as they go into the final round of the China Open in Beijing.

The world number 107, who began the day with a one-shot lead, shot 69 to end the day on 12 under.

Otaegui hit 67 to rival Wallace, while defending champion Alex Levy of France is three shots behind the leaders.

"I'm playing really nicely so I'm pretty happy," said Wallace, who claimed the Indian Open title in March.

Otaegui shot five consecutive birdies to put himself in contention to win his second European Tour title.

"I made a couple of mistakes but was able to make pars. I think I have been consistent all week," Otaegui said afterwards.

"I am striking the ball well and feeling well so I am happy with that."