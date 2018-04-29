Mediheal Championship: Lydia Ko closing in on first win in two years

Lydia Ko's last tournament win came in July 2016

Mediheal Championship second-round leaderboard -11 L Ko (NZ); -10 J Korda (US); -8 M Lee (Aus); -6 M Uribe (Col), R O'Toole (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha), C Hull (Eng) Selected others:-4 S Feng (Chi); E B Law (Eng); +2 I Park (Kor), L Thompson (US); +4 C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard

Former world number one Lydia Ko is closing in on her first tournament win in almost two years at the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 21-year-old hit a five-under-par 67 in the third round and goes into the final day with a one-shot lead over America's Jessica Korda.

New Zealander Ko's last win came at the Marathon Classic in July 2016.

England's Charley Hull started the day two shots off the lead but her round of 73 meant she fell five shots behind Ko.